Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) Receives C$10.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$10.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities cut shares of Fiera Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$10.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Desjardins cut shares of Fiera Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Get Fiera Capital alerts:

Fiera Capital Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of TSE FSZ opened at C$9.02 on Thursday. Fiera Capital has a 1 year low of C$8.84 and a 1 year high of C$11.75. The stock has a market cap of C$925.81 million and a P/E ratio of 18.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$9.35 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.04, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Fiera Capital Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. Fiera Capital’s payout ratio is presently 171.00%.

In other Fiera Capital news, Director Jean-Guy Desjardins sold 135,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.25, for a total transaction of C$1,254,243.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$740,032.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.