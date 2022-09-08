Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI) Shares Down 0.4%

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI – Get Rating) shares were down 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.45 and last traded at $25.67. Approximately 20,616 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 48,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.78.
Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.03.
Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.4141 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th.
Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile
Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fifth Third Bancorp (FITBI)
- Does Enphase Energy Have the Juice to Keep Powering Higher?
- The One Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stock To Rule Them All
- These Two Undervalued Stocks Are Ready To Rocket Higher
- GameStop Stock Just Flashed A Buy Signal
- Are Hidden Gems Lurking Among Chemical & Fertilizer Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.