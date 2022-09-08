Filda Self Reported Market Cap Hits $280,584.33 (FILDA)

Filda (FILDA) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Filda has a total market capitalization of $280,584.33 and $111,056.00 worth of Filda was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Filda coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Filda has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Filda alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005160 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005160 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00038363 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004386 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005161 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,347.36 or 0.99830966 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00039150 BTC.

Filda Coin Profile

Filda (FILDA) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Filda’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,240,628 coins. Filda’s official Twitter account is @fildafinance.

Filda Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FilDA is a lending project based on smart contracts, with the goal of realizing pledge lending in multiple chains. At present, the HECO (Huobi Ecological Chain) mainnet has been launched, and it has also been deployed and operated on the Elastos testnet, ready to go online.FilDA is a lending and staking project basing on smart contract. It is currently live on HECO ( the Huobi ECO Chain) and has also been deployed on Elastos testnet.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Filda should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Filda using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Filda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Filda and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.