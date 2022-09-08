Financial Advisors Network Inc. Has $192,000 Position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. cut its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $167,000.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund stock opened at $14.70 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.65 and a 52-week high of $18.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.93.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.53%.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

