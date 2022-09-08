Financial Advisors Network Inc. Has $443,000 Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 82.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,481 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 6,906 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSE HD opened at $297.47 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $299.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $304.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.53 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.71%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Home Depot from $375.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Home Depot to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Home Depot to $334.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.95.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

