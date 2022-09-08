Financial Advisors Network Inc. Purchases 1,445 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 66.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $22,762,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 114,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,699,000 after purchasing an additional 9,928 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $538,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,436,000. Finally, Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $149.63 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.35 and its 200 day moving average is $152.93. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.50 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.