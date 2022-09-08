Financial Advisors Network Inc. Purchases 1,445 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 66.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,762,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 114,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,699,000 after buying an additional 9,928 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $538,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,436,000. Finally, Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG opened at $149.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $150.35 and a 200-day moving average of $152.93. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $137.50 and a 52 week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

