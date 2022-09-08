Financial Advisors Network Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,006 Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. acquired a new stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 229.4% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 11,204 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont during the first quarter worth $229,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 13.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Newmont by 4.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 100,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,007,000 after buying an additional 4,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 66,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,136,000 after buying an additional 7,073 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NEM. UBS Group raised shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.10.

Newmont Stock Up 1.5 %

NEM stock opened at $42.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $40.27 and a twelve month high of $86.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.85. The stock has a market cap of $33.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.78 and a beta of 0.29.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 222.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $653,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,805,349.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $653,730.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,805,349.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,530 shares in the company, valued at $2,431,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,081,920. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.