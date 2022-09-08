Financial Advisors Network Inc. Sells 6,385 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 74.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,385 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,384,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,532,000 after buying an additional 53,541 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $563,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,149,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,584,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares during the period. Finally, Southern Wealth Management LLP grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 119.3% in the fourth quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 7,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $95.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.75. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $88.53 and a 52-week high of $121.45.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.