Financial Advisors Network Inc. Trims Stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. reduced its position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KBWY. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 50,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 229,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,854,000 after acquiring an additional 51,797 shares during the period. Finally, Petix & Botte Co acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000.

Get Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF alerts:

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Stock Performance

KBWY opened at $21.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.39. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $20.92 and a 1-year high of $26.43.

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.139 per share. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.