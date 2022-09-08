Financial Survey: BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) versus Baosheng Media Group (NASDAQ:BAOS)

Baosheng Media Group (NASDAQ:BAOS – Get Rating) and BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Baosheng Media Group and BSQUARE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Baosheng Media Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baosheng Media Group N/A N/A N/A BSQUARE -8.00% -8.24% -6.64%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Baosheng Media Group and BSQUARE, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baosheng Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A BSQUARE 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.7% of Baosheng Media Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.1% of BSQUARE shares are held by institutional investors. 20.7% of BSQUARE shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Baosheng Media Group and BSQUARE’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baosheng Media Group $3.91 million 2.92 -$6.75 million N/A N/A BSQUARE $40.37 million 0.61 -$2.24 million ($0.17) -7.06

BSQUARE has higher revenue and earnings than Baosheng Media Group.

Volatility and Risk

Baosheng Media Group has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BSQUARE has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BSQUARE beats Baosheng Media Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Baosheng Media Group

(Get Rating)

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited operates as an online marketing solution provider in the People's Republic of China. The company connects advertisers, online media, and helping advertisers to manage their online marketing activities in various ways, including advising on advertising strategies, budget, and choice of advertising channels; procures ad inventory; offers ad optimization services; and administrates and fine-tunes the ad placement process. It also serves media businesses in various ways, including identifying advertisers to buy their ad inventory; facilitating payment arrangements with advertisers; assisting advertisers in handling ad deployment logistics with media; and engaging in other marketing and promotion activities aimed at educating and inducing advertisers to use online advertising. The company's advertising services comprise search engine marketing (SEM) services, such as the deployment of ranked search ads and other display search ads offered by search engine operators; and non-SEM services consisting of social media marketing, in-feed advertising, and mobile app advertising through deploying ads on media, such as social media platforms, short-video platforms, news portals, and mobile apps. Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About BSQUARE

(Get Rating)

BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. It offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and in-vehicle telematics and entertainment devices. The company also resells Windows IoT, Windows Embedded, and Windows Server IoT software, as well as system utility software for Adobe and McAfee; and provides license compliance services, technical support, and manufacturing support. In addition, it provides operating system configuration and device hardening, fleet transition, 24/7 IoT operations, data engineering, and software utilities and professional services, as well as device management solutions. The company serves original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, silicon vendors, and peripheral vendors. BSQUARE Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Baosheng Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baosheng Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.