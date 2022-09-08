First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NYSEARCA:RDVY) Shares Down 0.8%

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NYSEARCA:RDVY – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $41.83 and last traded at $42.11. 726,678 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 1,450,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.43.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.43.

