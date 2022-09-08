First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Shares Bought by Ignite Planners LLC

Ignite Planners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 70.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 442,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,330,000 after purchasing an additional 182,877 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 276.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 158.4% in the first quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after buying an additional 79,820 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $25.36 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.47. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $23.41 and a 12 month high of $31.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This is a boost from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

