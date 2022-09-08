First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIX) Shares Down 0.5%

Shares of First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIX – Get Rating) traded down 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.32 and last traded at $15.32. 70 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.40.

First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIX – Get Rating) by 164.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,327 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 16.19% of First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

