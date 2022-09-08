First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Sold by ERn Financial LLC

ERn Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 216,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,476 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of ERn Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. ERn Financial LLC owned approximately 0.24% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $10,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIXD. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $273,000.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $45.81 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.76. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.21 and a fifty-two week high of $54.25.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%.

