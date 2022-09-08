FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR) Trading Up 1%

FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR – Get Rating) shares were up 1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $41.22 and last traded at $41.17. Approximately 1,625,064 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 1,811,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.77.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.58.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund in the first quarter valued at $75,000.

