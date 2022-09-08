FOAM (FOAM) Market Capitalization Hits $8.89 Million

FOAM (FOAM) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. In the last seven days, FOAM has traded up 31.7% against the US dollar. FOAM has a total market cap of $8.89 million and approximately $56.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FOAM coin can now be purchased for about $0.0281 or 0.00000145 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About FOAM

FOAM (FOAM) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 7th, 2019. FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 316,571,950 coins. FOAM’s official message board is blog.foam.space. FOAM’s official website is foam.space. FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

FOAM Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FOAM is an open protocol for decentralized, geospatial data markets. The protocol is designed to empower users to build a consensus-driven map of the world that can be trusted for every application. As technology evolves and changes, maps need to change too. FOAM secures physical space on the blockchain, harnessing the power of Ethereum with a cryptographic software utility token used to provide computational work and verification to the network. The component elements of the FOAM protocol are designed to provide spatial protocols, standards, and applications that bring geospatial data to blockchains and empower a consensus-driven map of the world. Token mechanisms and crypto economics underpin the elements of FOAM and empower the distributed users to coordinate and interact in a decentralized and permissionless fashion.Whitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FOAM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FOAM using one of the exchanges listed above.

