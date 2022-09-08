ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.89.

A number of analysts recently commented on FORG shares. Cowen decreased their price target on ForgeRock from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on ForgeRock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on ForgeRock from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on ForgeRock from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on ForgeRock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FORG. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the first quarter worth $36,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the first quarter worth $40,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the first quarter worth $44,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the first quarter worth $77,000. 33.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ForgeRock stock opened at $16.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion and a PE ratio of -15.90. ForgeRock has a 52 week low of $11.94 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $47.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.18 million. ForgeRock had a negative return on equity of 17.73% and a negative net margin of 35.37%. ForgeRock’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ForgeRock will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

