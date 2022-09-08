Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,478 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 767 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $6,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,558 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 5,101 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 53,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,911 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 66,423 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,872,000 after buying an additional 9,934 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth $2,882,000. Finally, Tredje AP fonden purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth $921,000. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $501,310.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,772,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,381,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $343,785.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,173.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $501,310.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,772,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,805,381,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,207 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,577 in the last quarter. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FTNT. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Fortinet from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Fortinet in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Fortinet to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.24.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $50.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.28, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.20. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $47.37 and a one year high of $74.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

