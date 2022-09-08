Franchise Brands (LON:FRAN) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Shares of Franchise Brands plc (LON:FRAN – Get Rating) rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 152 ($1.84) and last traded at GBX 152 ($1.84). Approximately 16,029 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 127,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 151.10 ($1.83).

Franchise Brands Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a market cap of £197.61 million and a PE ratio of 2,533.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 146.82 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 146.62.

Franchise Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a GBX 0.90 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. Franchise Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

About Franchise Brands

Franchise Brands plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in franchising and related activities in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides vehicle repair services, which comprise bumper scuffs, paintwork scratches, minor dents, and alloy wheel repairs under the ChipsAway brand name; oven cleaning services include cleaning of domestic oven brands and models, such as electric and gas ovens, ranges, microwaves, hobs, extractor fans, and barbecues, as well as various removable components consisting of racks and other removable parts under the Ovenclean brand; and various emergency plumbing services under the Metro Plumb brand name.

