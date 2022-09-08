Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Purchased by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 377,911 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,613 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC. owned approximately 0.08% of Franklin Resources worth $10,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Franklin Resources by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,072,606 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $951,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,583 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Franklin Resources by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,906,180 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $807,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,938 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Franklin Resources by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,532,069 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $929,900,000 after acquiring an additional 933,075 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Franklin Resources by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,613,180 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $288,455,000 after acquiring an additional 701,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Franklin Resources by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,140,085 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $171,673,000 after acquiring an additional 144,639 shares in the last quarter. 45.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BEN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America cut Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Franklin Resources Stock Down 1.0 %

BEN stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.80. 41,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,129,699. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.19. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $38.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 20.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Resources

In other Franklin Resources news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 3,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $73,264.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at $269,292.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 36,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.51 per share, with a total value of $163,559.66. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 93,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,178.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 3,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $73,264.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,292.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 3,806,049 shares of company stock worth $33,623,107 and sold 77,502 shares worth $2,216,491. 23.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Franklin Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

