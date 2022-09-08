Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP – Get Rating) shares rose 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.10 and last traded at $3.10. Approximately 1,219,461 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 108% from the average daily volume of 587,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

Franklin Street Properties Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $317.98 million, a PE ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.54.

About Franklin Street Properties

(Get Rating)

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

See Also

