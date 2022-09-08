Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) Trading Down 6.5%

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) fell 6.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.16 and last traded at $25.19. 4,933 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 168,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.93.
Several analysts recently weighed in on FDP shares. TheStreet raised shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.78. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57 and a beta of 0.56.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.92%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDP. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 235.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. 65.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.
