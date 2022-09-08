Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) Trading Down 6.5%

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) fell 6.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.16 and last traded at $25.19. 4,933 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 168,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on FDP shares. TheStreet raised shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Up 4.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.78. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57 and a beta of 0.56.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Dividend Announcement

Fresh Del Monte Produce ( NYSE:FDP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.31). Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDP. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 235.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. 65.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

(Get Rating)

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.