Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $118.00 to $97.00. The stock had previously closed at $38.99, but opened at $36.67. Freshpet shares last traded at $37.12, with a volume of 1,581 shares trading hands.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Freshpet to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Freshpet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Freshpet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Freshpet from $135.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Freshpet from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freshpet

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 8,433.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Freshpet by 186.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 373.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freshpet during the 1st quarter worth $51,000.

Freshpet Stock Down 3.4 %

The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.13 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 6.42.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.31). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $146.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

