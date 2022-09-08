Fusion Antibodies (LON:FAB) Shares Up 10.6%

Fusion Antibodies plc (LON:FAB – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 10.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 60 ($0.72) and last traded at GBX 57.50 ($0.69). 36,310 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 24,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 52 ($0.63).

Fusion Antibodies Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of £14.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 62.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 60.85.

About Fusion Antibodies

Fusion Antibodies plc, a contract research organization, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of recombinant proteins and antibodies primarily for cancer and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers monoclonal antibody discovery and development, antibody sequencing, antibody engineering, antibody humanization and rational affinity maturation platform, recombinant protein expression, and stable cell line development and cGMP scale up services.

Featured Stories

