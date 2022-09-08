Future (LON:FUTR) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,079.42

Shares of Future plc (LON:FUTR – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,079.42 ($25.13) and traded as low as GBX 1,524 ($18.41). Future shares last traded at GBX 1,564 ($18.90), with a volume of 189,511 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FUTR shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Future from GBX 3,300 ($39.87) to GBX 2,750 ($33.23) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Future from GBX 4,512 ($54.52) to GBX 3,253 ($39.31) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Future from GBX 3,600 ($43.50) to GBX 3,250 ($39.27) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Future has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,413.25 ($41.24).

Get Future alerts:

Future Stock Up 1.0 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,742.71 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,046.37. The stock has a market cap of £1.92 billion and a PE ratio of 2,289.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.31.

About Future

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Future Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.