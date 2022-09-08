FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Nintendo in a report released on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Goyal now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.24 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.79. The consensus estimate for Nintendo’s current full-year earnings is $3.51 per share.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.26. Nintendo had a net margin of 29.77% and a return on equity of 24.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on NTDOY. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Nintendo in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. CLSA reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Nintendo in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.35.

Shares of Nintendo stock opened at $50.15 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.49. The company has a market cap of $52.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.56. Nintendo has a 12-month low of $49.76 and a 12-month high of $68.25.

Shares of Nintendo are set to split on the morning of Tuesday, October 4th. The 4-1 split was announced on Tuesday, October 4th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, October 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTDOY. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Nintendo by 2.5% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 15,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Nintendo by 1.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 133,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,416,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of Nintendo during the second quarter valued at $244,000. Farmer Steven Patrick purchased a new position in shares of Nintendo during the second quarter valued at $546,000. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Nintendo during the first quarter valued at $918,000. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells home entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

