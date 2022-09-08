G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.80-$1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.07 billion-$1.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion. G-III Apparel Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.60-$3.70 EPS.

Shares of GIII stock opened at $18.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $903.16 million, a P/E ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.50. G-III Apparel Group has a one year low of $18.27 and a one year high of $33.40.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.07). G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $605.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $31.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, G-III Apparel Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 195.7% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter worth $729,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter worth $712,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 8,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 24,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 6,104 shares during the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

