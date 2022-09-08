Galaxy Digital (TSE:GLXY) Shares Up 0.2%

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSE:GLXY – Get Rating) shot up 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$7.01 and last traded at C$6.64. 659,216 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 935,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.63.

The company has a market capitalization of C$804.38 million and a PE ratio of 5.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.70.

In other Galaxy Digital news, Director Dominic Docherty purchased 19,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.15 per share, with a total value of C$139,925.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 89,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$637,065.

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., an asset management firm, operates in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology industry. It operates through five segments: Trading, Principal Investments, Asset Management, Investment Banking, and Mining. The company provides spot, derivate, and financing liquidity to institutional clients, counterparties, and venues that transact in cryptocurrencies and other digital assets; and offers access to traded cryptocurrencies to clients and counterparties across a suite of service offerings, including over-the-counter (OTC) spot liquidity provision, on- exchange liquidity provision, OTC options and trading, and bespoke lending and structured products, as well as engages in the proprietary quantitative, arbitrage, and macro trading strategies.

