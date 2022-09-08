GameStop (NYSE:GME) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Posted by on Sep 8th, 2022

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GMEGet Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $24.04, but opened at $26.40. GameStop shares last traded at $24.94, with a volume of 103,992 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 27.61% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wedbush decreased their price target on GameStop from $30.00 to $7.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GameStop

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in GameStop by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,958,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,566,000 after purchasing an additional 26,656 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in GameStop by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,219,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,526,000 after purchasing an additional 25,355 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in GameStop by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,700,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,946,000 after purchasing an additional 16,028 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of GameStop by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 773,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,839,000 after acquiring an additional 20,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of GameStop by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 427,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,228,000 after acquiring an additional 83,218 shares in the last quarter. 9.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GameStop Trading Up 2.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.36 and a beta of -0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.34.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Featured Articles

