GameStop (NYSE:GME) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $24.04, but opened at $26.40. GameStop shares last traded at $24.94, with a volume of 103,992 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 27.61% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS.

Separately, Wedbush decreased their price target on GameStop from $30.00 to $7.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in GameStop by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,958,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,566,000 after purchasing an additional 26,656 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in GameStop by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,219,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,526,000 after purchasing an additional 25,355 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in GameStop by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,700,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,946,000 after purchasing an additional 16,028 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of GameStop by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 773,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,839,000 after acquiring an additional 20,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of GameStop by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 427,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,228,000 after acquiring an additional 83,218 shares in the last quarter. 9.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.36 and a beta of -0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.34.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

