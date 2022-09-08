GameStop (NYSE:GME) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $24.04, but opened at $26.40. GameStop shares last traded at $24.94, with a volume of 103,992 shares traded.
The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 27.61% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS.
Separately, Wedbush decreased their price target on GameStop from $30.00 to $7.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.
The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.36 and a beta of -0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.34.
GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.
