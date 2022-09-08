GAP (GPS) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of GAP (NYSE: GPS) in the last few weeks:

8/31/2022 – GAP had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $12.00 to $10.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/30/2022 – GAP was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $6.00.

8/26/2022 – GAP had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $7.50 to $8.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

8/26/2022 – GAP had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $8.00 to $9.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/15/2022 – GAP had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $11.00 to $8.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/13/2022 – GAP had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $9.00 to $8.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/13/2022 – GAP was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $12.00.

7/12/2022 – GAP had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $7.50. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

7/12/2022 – GAP had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $7.00 to $6.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

7/12/2022 – GAP had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $9.60 to $8.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

7/12/2022 – GAP had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $12.00 to $8.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/12/2022 – GAP had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $10.00 to $8.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/12/2022 – GAP had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $13.00 to $10.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

7/12/2022 – GAP was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $16.00.

Shares of GAP stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,351,156. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.47. The Gap, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $26.12. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.37.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. GAP had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 2.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Gap, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is -59.41%.

In other news, CEO Mary Beth Laughton sold 6,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $64,317.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,819.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in GAP by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,490,528 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $432,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,050 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in GAP by 214.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,366,694 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 931,496 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in GAP by 15.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,138,643 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $44,192,000 after purchasing an additional 415,813 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in GAP by 470.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 360,438 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after purchasing an additional 297,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in GAP by 104.3% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 445,547 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,273,000 after purchasing an additional 227,512 shares during the last quarter. 57.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

