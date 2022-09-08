Gas (GAS) One Day Trading Volume Hits $8.87 Million

Gas (GAS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Gas has a market capitalization of $24.64 million and approximately $8.87 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gas coin can now be purchased for about $2.43 or 0.00012379 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Gas has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005088 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005088 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00038157 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004330 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005090 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000202 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,567.71 or 0.99556588 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002602 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00038821 BTC.
Gas Profile
Gas (GAS) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gas is neo.org. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Gas Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
