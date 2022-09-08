Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYF) Shares Down 21.1%

Genel Energy plc (OTCMKTS:GEGYF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 21.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.46 and last traded at $1.46. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Genel Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 177 ($2.14) to GBX 182 ($2.20) in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.67 and a 200-day moving average of $1.94.

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds a 25% working interest in the Tawke PSC; 44% working interest in the Taq Taq PSC; and 30% working interest in the Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI).

