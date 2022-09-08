General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. trimmed its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,967 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,012 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $13,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GD. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 973 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in General Dynamics by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,922 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in General Dynamics by 791.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. MMA Asset Management LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in General Dynamics by 294.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,225,220.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 781,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,360,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.1 %

Several analysts have commented on GD shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Cowen set a $260.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.38.

GD stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $228.03. The stock had a trading volume of 7,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,365. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $188.64 and a 1-year high of $254.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $62.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $226.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.54.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 42.64%.

About General Dynamics

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

