General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Purchased by Financial Advisors Network Inc.

Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 62.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,512,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122,049 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in General Mills by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,423,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,451,000 after acquiring an additional 300,864 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in General Mills by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,819,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,685,000 after acquiring an additional 5,742,286 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in General Mills by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,702,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,804,000 after acquiring an additional 77,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of General Mills by 4.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,157,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,274,000 after buying an additional 228,420 shares in the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills Price Performance

NYSE GIS opened at $76.28 on Thursday. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.47 and a twelve month high of $78.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.10.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 14.25%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GIS. Piper Sandler raised their price target on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price objective on General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.73.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $1,180,296.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,865,896.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $1,180,296.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,865,896.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $837,226.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,565.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,422 shares of company stock worth $4,397,556 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

