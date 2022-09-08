Genshiro Price Up 16.8% This Week (GENS)

Genshiro (GENS) traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 8th. One Genshiro coin can now be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Genshiro has traded up 16.8% against the U.S. dollar. Genshiro has a total market capitalization of $2.31 million and approximately $323,072.00 worth of Genshiro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005042 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002072 BTC.

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Metahero (HERO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Thetan Arena (THG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000498 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00053632 BTC.

About Genshiro

GENS is a N/A coin that uses the BEP-20 Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2021. Genshiro’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 823,467,505 coins. Genshiro’s official website is genshiro.equilibrium.io/en. Genshiro’s official Twitter account is @GenshiroDeFi.

Genshiro Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GENS is the native utility token for Genshiro. Its use cases include voting for validators, transaction fees, interest rates, and liquidity for bailouts and collateral (when GENS will become a more established asset).”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genshiro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genshiro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Genshiro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

