Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $26.00

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.00 and last traded at $26.40, with a volume of 1797 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentex in a research report on Sunday, July 31st. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Gentex from $37.50 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Gentex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Gentex to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Gentex from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.75.

Gentex Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.88.

Gentex Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gentex

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentex during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,308 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,134,867 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,742,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Gentex during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,711,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Gentex in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,854,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

