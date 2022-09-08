Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF – Get Rating) dropped 5.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2,967.04 and last traded at $2,967.04. Approximately 10 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 98 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3,130.04.
Givaudan Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3,413.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,658.05.
Givaudan Company Profile
Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through in divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.
