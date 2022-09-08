Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF – Get Rating) dropped 5.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2,967.04 and last traded at $2,967.04. Approximately 10 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 98 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3,130.04.

Givaudan Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3,413.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,658.05.

Givaudan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through in divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Givaudan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Givaudan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.