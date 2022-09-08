Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target Cut to $150.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $156.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Global Payments from $217.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $197.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.36.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $129.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.78. Global Payments has a fifty-two week low of $105.52 and a fifty-two week high of $175.73. The company has a market cap of $35.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 720.82, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.02.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.02. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $466,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,827,768.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPN. Amundi boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 699,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,723,000 after buying an additional 169,819 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Global Payments by 503.2% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 6,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its position in Global Payments by 2.6% in the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 37,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 2.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 0.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,805,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $199,712,000 after acquiring an additional 6,111 shares during the period. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

