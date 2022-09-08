Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GTACU) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GTACU – Get Rating) were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.10 and last traded at $10.09. Approximately 1,218 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 22,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.08.

Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.06.

Get Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTACU. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 140,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,881,000. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000.

About Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I

Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on technology companies that operate in the marketplace, financial technology, and software-as-a-service verticals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.