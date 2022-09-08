GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.59-$0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.04 billion-$2.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.99 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ GFS traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.87. The company had a trading volume of 98,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,161,068. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 67.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.70 and its 200-day moving average is $55.18. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 1-year low of $36.81 and a 1-year high of $79.49.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GFS. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Susquehanna cut their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $82.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $74.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 1,042.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,316,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,093 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,302,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 162.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 210,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,512,000 after buying an additional 130,695 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,784,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 582,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,494,000 after purchasing an additional 76,605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.96% of the company’s stock.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

