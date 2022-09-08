GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.59-$0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.04 billion-$2.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.99 billion.
Shares of NASDAQ GFS traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.87. The company had a trading volume of 98,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,161,068. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 67.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.70 and its 200-day moving average is $55.18. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 1-year low of $36.81 and a 1-year high of $79.49.
A number of brokerages recently commented on GFS. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Susquehanna cut their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $82.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $74.60.
GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.
