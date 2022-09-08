Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 142,039 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 6,075,771 shares.The stock last traded at $1.92 and had previously closed at $2.06.
Globalstar Trading Down 3.9 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -31.17 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.89.
Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 25.83% and a negative net margin of 83.04%. The company had revenue of $36.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.
Globalstar Company Profile
Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.
