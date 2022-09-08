GoByte Price Reaches $0.0077 on Top Exchanges (GBX)

GoByte (GBX) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 8th. One GoByte coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0077 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, GoByte has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. GoByte has a market capitalization of $74,182.70 and approximately $1.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About GoByte

GoByte (GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network. GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GoByte Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

