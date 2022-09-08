Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB) Shares Bought by P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB – Get Rating) by 259.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 415,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP owned 0.72% of Gores Technology Partners II worth $4,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Gores Technology Partners II by 904.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,004,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,820,000 after acquiring an additional 904,092 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gores Technology Partners II by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,112,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,916,000 after acquiring an additional 862,704 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in Gores Technology Partners II by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,357,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Gores Technology Partners II during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,960,000. Finally, Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,960,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GTPB stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.83. 44,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,996. Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $9.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.79.

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc, does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was inception in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

