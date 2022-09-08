Great Panther Mining (TSE:GPR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.06

Great Panther Mining Limited (TSE:GPR – Get Rating) (NYSE:GPL)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.06 and last traded at C$1.09, with a volume of 6795 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.07.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$17.50 target price on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

Great Panther Mining Trading Up 1.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$51.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.29 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.05.

Great Panther Mining ( TSE:GPR Get Rating ) (NYSE:GPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.20) by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$38.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$46.05 million. Equities analysts forecast that Great Panther Mining Limited will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico, as well as Coricancha mine complex in the central Andes, Peru.

