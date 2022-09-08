Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $20.70

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$20.70 and last traded at C$31.18, with a volume of 184561 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$30.95.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GWO shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$38.22.
Great-West Lifeco Trading Up 1.2 %
The company has a market capitalization of C$29.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18. The company has a quick ratio of 22.90, a current ratio of 26.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$31.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$33.75.
Great-West Lifeco Dividend Announcement
About Great-West Lifeco
Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement savings and income, annuity, and other specialty products.
