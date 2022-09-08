Greenlane Renewables (TSE:GRN) Shares Down 5.3%

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (TSE:GRN – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.71 and last traded at C$0.72. 72,575 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 244,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Pi Financial dropped their price objective on Greenlane Renewables from C$3.00 to C$1.40 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Greenlane Renewables in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Get Greenlane Renewables alerts:

Greenlane Renewables Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$111.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Greenlane Renewables Company Profile

Greenlane Renewables Inc designs, develops, sells, and services a range of biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and for injection food waste facilities into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

Featured Stories

