Greif (NYSE:GEF) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.90-$8.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.62. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Greif from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $79.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Greif in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Greif from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Greif from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $73.20.

Get Greif alerts:

Greif Stock Performance

GEF traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.40. 2,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,293. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.55 and its 200 day moving average is $63.11. Greif has a 52 week low of $53.65 and a 52 week high of $72.79.

Greif Increases Dividend

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Greif had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Greif will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is a positive change from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.89%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 27,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total transaction of $1,921,271.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,027.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 27,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total value of $1,921,271.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,027.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Emkes sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $374,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,581 shares of company stock valued at $3,620,288 in the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Greif by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 9,919 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Greif in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,648,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Greif by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC boosted its stake in Greif by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 17,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,672 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in Greif by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 16,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Greif

(Get Rating)

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.