Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.65-$2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.63 billion-$2.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.67 billion. Guess’ also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.55-$0.55 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GES. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Guess’ from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Guess’ from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Guess’ from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Guess’ Price Performance

GES traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.26. 641,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $969.01 million, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.02. Guess’ has a 1-year low of $15.88 and a 1-year high of $25.27.

Guess’ Dividend Announcement

Guess’ ( NYSE:GES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). Guess’ had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 28.40%. The firm had revenue of $643.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Guess’ will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Guess”s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.92%.

Institutional Trading of Guess’

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Guess’ by 24.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 6,675 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Guess’ by 11.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Guess’ by 902.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 31,209 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Guess’ by 48.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 7,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Guess’ by 34.4% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 5,605 shares in the last quarter. 57.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guess’ Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Featured Articles

