Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $244.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.63 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 22.20% and a negative return on equity of 10.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Guidewire Software updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Guidewire Software Price Performance

NYSE GWRE traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.88. 5,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,294. Guidewire Software has a 52-week low of $64.30 and a 52-week high of $128.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of -31.04 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.95 and its 200-day moving average is $81.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $99.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $114.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.50.

Insider Activity at Guidewire Software

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guidewire Software

In related news, insider James Winston King sold 993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $71,674.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,199.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Marcus Ryu acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.81 per share, for a total transaction of $70,810.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,406.59. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider James Winston King sold 993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $71,674.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,307 shares in the company, valued at $2,043,199.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,898 shares of company stock valued at $1,157,541. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 1,302.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Featured Stories

